The US president has openly admitted to being a Russian puppet (not really, but who cares)! In his latest tweet, Donald Trump sympathized with Tulsi Gabbard and Jill Stein, whom Hillary Clinton called Kremlin assets and tools.

In case anyone forgot, the White House is Kremlin-controlled territory right now, and the US leader was just one tiny step away from openly admitting it by showing compassion for collateral victims of the Russiagate craze – the Green Party’s Jill Stein, and the Hawaiian congresswoman and 2020 Democratic hopeful, Tulsi Gabbard.

So now Crooked Hillary is at it again! She is calling Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard “a Russian favorite,” and Jill Stein “a Russian asset.” As you may have heard, I was called a big Russia lover also (actually, I do like Russian people. I like all people!). Hillary’s gone Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Failed 2016 presidential contender, Hillary Clinton, who is still blaming anyone but herself for the fiasco, suggested last week that “the Russians” were “grooming” Gabbard to run as a third-party candidate next year to split the Democratic vote. Stein is “totally” a Russian asset as well, she claimed.

In response, Gabbard scorched Clinton with a devastating put-down, calling her “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party.”

This resonated among her fans, who were impressed by the comeback, and the #IamTulsi hashtag went viral on Twitter on Saturday – but that must be work of Russian bots. What else could it be, if not an elaborate Kremlin plot, when even the puppet-in-charge has (almost) blown his cover and intervened to deflect heat from another couple of Russian assets?

