‘Hey hey hey!’: Juncker scolds journalists for attempting to flee Brexit presser early after Johnson’s last remarks (VIDEO)

The relief was palpable as Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker held a joint press conference announcing a new last-ditch Brexit deal. So palpable, in fact, that several journalists were scolded for trying to duck out early.

The British Prime Minister concluded his remarks with several platitudes in which he described the UK as “a quintessential European country… solid European friends, neighbors, and supporters” before signing off and thanking all those present.

No sooner had he finished than the assembled press corps apparently bolted for the door, much to the European Commission president’s dismay, as evidenced by his repeated shouts for attention. “Hey! Hey! Hey!,” he can be heard bellowing over the din of excited editors and correspondents exiting the room.

“Jean Claude’s the boss here,” Johnson chimed in, before once again giving the floor to Juncker.

Much like a teacher who knows they’ve lost the class’s attention, Juncker gave a half-hearted closing remark before finally dismissing the giddy group of reporters, who apparently couldn’t flee fast enough.

“I have to say that I’m happy about the deal but I’m sad about Brexit. Have a good time,” Juncker said, finally wrapping things up.

