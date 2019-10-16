 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Social media trolls BoJo after his ‘Ask to see my ID card & I'll eat it’ article returns to haunt him

16 Oct, 2019 12:24
UK PM Boris Johnson © AFP / Leon Neal
Boris Johnson has received brutal backlash online following UK government proposals that would require people to show IDs before voting, despite the UK PM having previously stated that he would eat his ID if asked to produce it.

In the Queen’s speech on Monday the government announced plans, as part of its policy agenda, that would see UK citizens prevented from voting in elections unless they can provide photographic identification.

In a move that the Tory government has justified as necessary action to “tackle electoral fraud and protect our democracy,” those on social media have been quick to remind PM Johnson of his previous views on ID cards – and they’re not pretty.

Writer, Thomas Pride, tweeted quotes from an article Johnson wrote for the Telegraph in 2004. In the piece he voiced his disdain for plans – by the new Labour government – to introduce national identity cards.

If I am ever asked, on the streets of London, or in any other venue, public or private, to produce my ID card as evidence that I am who I say I am... I will take that card out of my wallet and physically eat [it].

Many have accused Johnson of hypocrisy, claiming that whenever an opposition party advocates a policy such as the introduction of IDs “it’s wrong,” but whenever his government suggests it – “it’s fine and dandy.”

Some made fun of his apparent flip-flopping, with one person tweeting: “There are so many Boris lies & contradictions to choose from.” People also claimed it was “possible to find an opposite statement” to pretty much everything that is previously on record when it comes to Johnson.

Critics of the plans have accused the Tories of trying to “rig the next election” with Darren Hughes from the Electoral Reform Society (ERS), alleging that “these plans will leave tens of thousands of legitimate voters voiceless.”

