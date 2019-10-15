Massive explosion & fire at California NuStar refinery triggers ‘hazardous materials emergency’ (VIDEOS)

An enormous explosion that left two tanks on fire at a NuStar fuel refinery in Rodeo, California has led local authorities to issue a hazardous materials emergency declaration urging the locals to shelter in place.

At least one storage tank appears to be completely destroyed and another is in flames in footage seen on local media. Contra Costa County health officials warned locals to “shelter in place” and close their windows.

The Rodeo refinery has 24 tanks full of extremely flammable fuels including gasoline and ethanol as well as pipeline connections to other refineries, according to KTVU.

Be careful driving on Westbound 80 in Rodeo as you approach Hercules. This is video we shot moments ago of a fire at a refinery. pic.twitter.com/YiikmSGY9k — Henry Wofford (@HWoffordSports) October 15, 2019

Fire crews and police are on site responding to the blaze. At least two CalFire aircraft also responded to the blaze. There were no immediate reports of injuries at the site.

Smoke from the massive fire could be seen from as far away as San Francisco. The cause of the inferno is not yet known.

#BREAKING This is the scene off I-80 in Crockett. Two large storage tanks at the NuStar refinery are on fire. Shelter in place order underway. Avoid this area!! pic.twitter.com/hvDgVFgR8P — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) October 15, 2019

Several westbound lanes of Interstate 80 between Crockett and Rodeo were closed as a precaution, the county fire department tweeted.

More Rodeo, CA fire photos at oil refinery. (Media feel free to use with credit). pic.twitter.com/yLID3BNdDS — David Oro (@_DavidOro) October 15, 2019

Two other refineries in the vicinity were reported flaring following Monday night’s 4.5 magnitude earthquake near Pleasant Hill, but neither reached the level of an emergency, local media reported.

@KPIXtv View of Rodeo fire from flight into San Francisco pic.twitter.com/4paQGhNmy4 — Rene Voss (@renepvoss) October 15, 2019

