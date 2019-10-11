 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NASA interrupts ISS broadcast to report death of Alexei Leonov, first human to walk in space

11 Oct, 2019 16:44
Leonov (L) on Soyuz-Apollo mission © Global Look / NASA
NASA broke into its live broadcast of a spacewalk by two Americans outside the International Space Station to report that Alexei Leonov, the Soviet cosmonaut who became the first human to walk in space, had died.

A tribute to Leonov as today is a spacewalk,” NASA Mission Control in Houston said. The US space agency also tweeted its condolences, praising Leonov for beginning “the history of extravehicular activity that makes today’s @Space_Station maintenance possible.”

Roscosmos confirmed Leonov’s death, at the age of 85, on Friday. He became the first human to walk in space on March 18, 1965, leaving his capsule for 12 minutes, and later served on the Soviet crew that formed the first temporary space station with an American crew during the Soyuz-Apollo mission in 1975.

