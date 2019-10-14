Project Veritas starts dropping massive CNN exposé claiming to uncover ‘anti-Trump CRUSADE’

Project Veritas has dropped what it claims is a bombshell expose on CNN, including secret recordings of staff at editorial meetings which reveal an “anti-Trump crusade” and "bias” at the highest levels.

In the first clip uploaded by PV, a person who is allegedly CNN President Jeff Zucker tells a staff meeting that he wants them to "stay very focused" on President Donald Trump's possible impeachment.

The video also shows Nick Neville, a media coordinator at CNN saying that Zucker has a "personal vendetta" against Trump.

PART 1: CNN Insider Blows Whistle, Secretly Records Staff, Execs and Network President Jeff Zucker’s "Anti-Trump Crusade" and "Personal Vendetta" Against POTUS.



#ExposeCNN



Full video uploading now...sign up now to get each new tape first: https://t.co/kDe3HDdX2rpic.twitter.com/KKfaK6hvgW — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 14, 2019

In the hours before the release, PV released a clip of Zucker talking about the forthcoming leaks on the 9AM morning call, confirming that their source is still "on the inside."

The whistleblower turned out to be Cary Poarch, a satellite uplink technician and contractor at CNN Washington DC bureau whose identity was unknown until now. Poarch said he began to record staff meetings at the network because he “didn’t see any other option.” He decided to wear a hidden camera “to expose the bias.”

I’d like to introduce CNN whistleblower Cary Poarch, who secretly recorded his colleagues for months. We’ll be uploading clips all day and night. Says Poarch, “I did’t see any other option...I decided to wear a hidden camera to expose the bias” #ExposeCNNhttps://t.co/kDe3HDdX2rpic.twitter.com/lcIXgY9BPW — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 14, 2019

The conservative watchdog group had forewarned of the leaks days ago, counting down with teasers and snippets posted on social media.

O’Keefe had stressed that the whistleblower is not one of PV’s undercover reporters, but one of Zucker’s own employees. In the clip, Poarch says his role at CNN was a "dream job" that turned into a “nightmare.”

Project Veritas has become notorious for its exposes of liberal organizations.

In August, the conservative group revealed that Google had created a politically biased "blacklist" of undesirable websites based on a "fringe ranking" system. It has also previously recorded Twitter employees admitting that the company “shadowbans” users with right-wing political views.

