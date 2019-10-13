 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Dozens’ of soon-to-be-released videos document political bias at ‘the highest levels of CNN’, Project Veritas claims

13 Oct, 2019 09:41
Get short URL
‘Dozens’ of soon-to-be-released videos document political bias at ‘the highest levels of CNN’, Project Veritas claims
FILE PHOTO: Project Veritas head James O'Keefe © AFP/Chip Somodevilla
Secret recordings of senior staff at CNN reveal a clear political agenda at the network, Project Veritas has declared. The soon-to-be-released tapes have inspired a trending hashtag, #ExposeCNN, on Twitter.

In the coming days, Project Veritas, a conservative watchdog group, plans to release “dozens of recordings made of officials at the highest levels of CNN, revealing a political agenda, bias and misconduct hidden from public view,” said James O’Keefe, the group’s founder.

O’Keefe said the “hidden camera muckraking” was carried out by a “CNN insider” and that the investigation will likely be “the biggest story of the year” for Project Veritas.The whistleblower – who has yet to reveal his identity – told the organization that he “started at CNN with a dream to work in media, but my dream had become a nightmare.”

While O’Keefe didn’t get into specifics, he dropped several clues about what the tapes might reveal.

“Based upon what the people in these tapes say, [the media] is no longer even doing legitimate news gathering,” he wrote. In a separate message posted to Twitter, the Project Veritas head advised CNN anchor Brian Stelter that “it might be time to recall the worst things you’ve said to CNN staff in the hallways.”

The potentially damning leaks have inspired a viral hashtag, #ExposeCNN. Although it became a trending topic in the US, Project Veritas accused the social media platform of trying to suppress the hashtag.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies