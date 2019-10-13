‘Dozens’ of soon-to-be-released videos document political bias at ‘the highest levels of CNN’, Project Veritas claims

Secret recordings of senior staff at CNN reveal a clear political agenda at the network, Project Veritas has declared. The soon-to-be-released tapes have inspired a trending hashtag, #ExposeCNN, on Twitter.

In the coming days, Project Veritas, a conservative watchdog group, plans to release “dozens of recordings made of officials at the highest levels of CNN, revealing a political agenda, bias and misconduct hidden from public view,” said James O’Keefe, the group’s founder.

In a country governed by public opinion, and where public opinion is largely governed by the press, isn’t it critical to understand what governs the press? A CNN whistleblower will show you how the synthetic commodify is made, in their own words. It’s time to #ExposeCNNpic.twitter.com/6VbXcPYed3 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 13, 2019

O’Keefe said the “hidden camera muckraking” was carried out by a “CNN insider” and that the investigation will likely be “the biggest story of the year” for Project Veritas.The whistleblower – who has yet to reveal his identity – told the organization that he “started at CNN with a dream to work in media, but my dream had become a nightmare.”

While O’Keefe didn’t get into specifics, he dropped several clues about what the tapes might reveal.

“Based upon what the people in these tapes say, [the media] is no longer even doing legitimate news gathering,” he wrote. In a separate message posted to Twitter, the Project Veritas head advised CNN anchor Brian Stelter that “it might be time to recall the worst things you’ve said to CNN staff in the hallways.”

The potentially damning leaks have inspired a viral hashtag, #ExposeCNN. Although it became a trending topic in the US, Project Veritas accused the social media platform of trying to suppress the hashtag.

