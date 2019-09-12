 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

USAF bans Boeing tanker from carrying passengers after it malfunctions during test flight

Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 10:47
Get short URL
USAF bans Boeing tanker from carrying passengers after it malfunctions during test flight
© US Air Force
Boeing’s troubled KC-46 Pegasus refueler and transport plane may have yet another design flaw. The Pentagon barred it from flying passengers and cargo after locks on one aircraft opened on their own.

Numerous cargo locks on the floor of one KC-46 unlocked several times during a recent test flight. The malfunction could lead to heavy equipment rolling around freely inside the jet’s cabin. This, in turn, could hurt the crew and unbalance the plane, making it “difficult, if not impossible” to control, a source explained to Defense News on Wednesday.

In response, the US Air Force (USAF) decided to ban all KC-46s from carrying passengers and cargo until Boeing fixes the problem. “We can’t jeopardize the safety of our aircrew and this aircraft,” USAF Mobility Command spokesman Colonel Damien Pickart stated.

Boeing said its engineers are now examining the locks “to determine a root cause” of this malfunction and promised to fix it “as quickly as possible.”

Also on rt.com ‘Big deal’: Boeing tanker jets grounded after USAF finds debris in new aircraft

The KC-46 project has been plagued with delays and design flaws. The USAF received the first aircraft in January and quickly discovered several critical problems, such as glitches in the jet’s cameras, and its refueling boom scratching the airframe of receiver aircraft. Boeing acknowledged the flaws, promising to patch them up.

Earlier this year, the entire fleet of the KC-46s was grounded for a week after dangerous debris was found on board.

Boeing has remained under intense scrutiny after airliners worldwide grounded its newest 737 MAX passenger aircraft, following the glitches in the nose-angle control, which have led to deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies