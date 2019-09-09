 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dramatic rescue operation underway to save 4 trapped inside capsized cargo vessel (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 19:26
Coast Guard rescuers search the Golden Ray for surviving crew members, September 9, 2019. ©  AFP / US Coast Guard / Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen / Handout
The US Coast Guard has confirmed that four missing crew of the Golden Ray are alive and has launched a rescue operation to retrieve the men, trapped inside the cargo ship that caught fire and capsized off the coast of Georgia.

Rescuers made contact with the missing crew members on Monday morning, and are developing an “extraction plan,” the Coast Guard said in a series of tweets, adding“this is a slow, safe process.”

Before attempting a rescue, however, the Coast Guard first drilled holes in the vessel to deliver supplies to the trapped seamen, the agency said.

The Coast Guard also released footage of the rescue effort, in which workers can be seen on the exposed hull of the capsized merchant vessel.

Salvage crews could also be seen assessing the ship’s hull for “possible entry” in another Coast Guard clip posted earlier on Monday morning.

The Golden Ray, a 656-foot vehicle carrier operated for the Korean manufacturer Hyundai, capsized on Sunday after a massive fire erupted on board, forcing its crew to abandon ship. Twenty crew members were rescued after the accident, but four remained trapped inside, unaccounted for until Monday morning. Several were injured in the accident, the cause of which is still under investigation.

