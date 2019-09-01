WATCH videos of people fleeing & rushing for cover as Odessa shooting unfolds

Chilling footage of cinema-goes storming out of the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa, Texas, and seeking cover on bare ground as sounds of gunfire can be heard ringing out at the background has surfaced online.

A gunman went on a deadly shooting spree after he was pulled over for a traffic stop by state troopers on the interstate between Midland and Odessa, reportedly, for failing to signal a left turn. The incident sparked a major car chase that eventually led to the suspect, said to be a white male in his 30s, being shot dead by police near the Cinergy movie theater at the Music City Mall in Odessa. An eyewitness video has emerged showing the suspect in a hijacked postal van ramming a police vehicle at full speed moments before he was taken down.

The final phase of the manhunt, that kicked off on Sunday afternoon when shopping malls and cinemas alike are bustling with visitors, sow panic among the cinema-goes scrambling to take cover outside.

A video shot inside the cinema hall shows people running out of the theater, apparently, towards the exits. A woman can be heard exclaiming: “Oh, my God,” as panic-stricken revelers are sprinting past her.

Dozens of people can be seen dashing out of the theater’s doors as police with their guns drawn moving towards the entrance of the building in the video, filmed from a car parked outside of the cinema.

Another distressing video shows people, among them small children and women, lying on bare ground in the field. The women in the video, purportedly filmed outside the mall, can be seen shielding their babies with their own bodies while the children are crying their lungs out. A man, apparently a dad of one of the terrified kids, is, meanwhile, trying to calm everybody down.

In yet another, equally unsettling video, a young woman is screaming and gasping for breath as rapid-fire shots pierce the surroundings. The woman herself uploaded the video of the ordeal on Twitter. In the caption accompanying the footage she wrote that she was “really terrified” and that she could only think about her two children, who were at her mother’s at that moment.

“This is something no one should ever experience. I am so sorry to all the family victims who were hurt in this terrible act of hatred!”

At least five people died and over two dozen have been shot in the incident. The motive and the identity of the gunman are so far unkonwn.

