 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Onyx-pected: Cop catches driver playing Pokemon Go on 8 phones at the same time

Published time: 16 Aug, 2019 11:06
Get short URL
Onyx-pected: Cop catches driver playing Pokemon Go on 8 phones at the same time
© Twitter / Trooper Rick Johnson / @wspd2pio
A US state trooper came across a car pulled over along a busy highway. Thinking the driver was in distress, the officer approached to investigate, only to discover the motorist was playing Pokemon Go... on eight separate phones.

Washington State Trooper Sergeant Kyle Smith happened upon the odd scene, near Burien, south of Seattle, earlier this week. Upon asking the driver to roll down their window he noticed some eight phones placed in a custom holder made from what appeared to be styrofoam.

“I don’t know anybody to have eight phones so, obviously, he’s pretty serious about the game,” state trooper public information officer Rick Johnson, who shared a photo from the exchange, told USA TODAY.

The comments on Johnson’s tweet fell into roughly two categories: those debatingwhether the driver should have been issued a citation for parking on the shoulder in a non-emergency, and those who decried the driver’s apparently dangerous obsession with the wildly successful and viral game.

Also on rt.com Nightmare fuel: New Pokemon app will monitor you while you sleep

“8 cell phones? How much is this game (obsession) costing this guy every month? Heck of a drain on $$ and productivity I’m sure,”wrote one user, echoing the sentiments of many on the thread.

Others took the opportunity to highlight that this was far from the worst case of Pokemon Go passion.

The trooper decided to show mercy for the parked Pokemon player, as the motorist wasn’t playing while driving, and let them go with a warning.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies