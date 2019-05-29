Nightmare fuel: New Pokemon app will monitor you while you sleep

Pokemon Sleep is a new app, currently in development, that tracks a player’s sleep patterns and uses the data for gameplay in a bizarre evolution of gaming that borders on the nightmarish.

Sleep will work in conjunction with the next generation of the Pokemon Go Plus device to extend the gaming experience into the unconscious portion of the day. “You can use it to play Pokémon GO during the day as well as with Pokémon Sleep at night!” the Pokemon Company announced, proclaiming its ambitions to dominate the entire circadian cycle.

We’re pleased to announce the development of Pokémon Sleep, a new app from @Pokemon_cojp that tracks a user’s time sleeping and brings a gameplay experience unlike any other!



Several Snorlax were consulted on this, in case you were wondering. #PokemonSleep is coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/nJ7mJY09Dl — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

The app will reportedly monitor how long the player has slept for and mark when they wake up which will impact their gaming experience in an as yet unclear way.

The app will use a device known as a Pokemon Go Plus + (yes, two plusses) which looks like a flattened, disc-like Pokeball which is left beside the player’s pillow and will be capable of monitoring their sleep and storing the data on their smartphone via bluetooth.

“We want to turn sleep into entertainment,” an executive explained at a press conference in Tokyo Tuesday.

“The concept of this game is for players to look forward to waking up every morning,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of the Pokémon Company, adding that the new app would be released some time in 2020.

The ostensible aim of the new app is to improve sleep like its breakout sensation predecessor Pokemon Go, released in 2016, tried to improve player’s exercise habits by having them walk around as part of their in-game experience.

Many online commenters couldn’t shake how creepy the whole concept sounded.

honestly i didn't watch the pokemon press conference but the idea of a corporation tracking and gamifying my sleep habits sounds creepy even if pikachu is involved — Bobby Schroeder (@ponettplus) May 29, 2019

me: that whole pokémon presentation was creepy at best



also me: where’s my sleeping snorlax? pic.twitter.com/LSxkfY0EOm — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 29, 2019

While others poked fun at the whole endeavor, with clever wordplay or wistful social commentary.

The opposite of Pokémon Sleep is Wokémon. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 29, 2019

Glad the closest thing millennials have to a religion has come to fix the most millennial problem there is with Pokemon Sleep. Can't wait for the sequel. pic.twitter.com/ttZemDCiH6 — Aidan Walker (@AKindAleWarTV) May 29, 2019

