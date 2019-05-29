 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Nightmare fuel: New Pokemon app will monitor you while you sleep

Published time: 29 May, 2019 13:09
Tsunekazu Ishihara, chief executive of the Pokemon Company, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2019. © REUTERS / Sam Nussey
Pokemon Sleep is a new app, currently in development, that tracks a player’s sleep patterns and uses the data for gameplay in a bizarre evolution of gaming that borders on the nightmarish.

Sleep will work in conjunction with the next generation of the Pokemon Go Plus device to extend the gaming experience into the unconscious portion of the day. “You can use it to play Pokémon GO during the day as well as with Pokémon Sleep at night!” the Pokemon Company announced, proclaiming its ambitions to dominate the entire circadian cycle.

The app will reportedly monitor how long the player has slept for and mark when they wake up which will impact their gaming experience in an as yet unclear way.

The app will use a device known as a Pokemon Go Plus + (yes, two plusses) which looks like a flattened, disc-like Pokeball which is left beside the player’s pillow and will be capable of monitoring their sleep and storing the data on their smartphone via bluetooth.

© Pokemon Co.

“We want to turn sleep into entertainment,” an executive explained at a press conference in Tokyo Tuesday.

“The concept of this game is for players to look forward to waking up every morning,” said Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of the Pokémon Company, adding that the new app would be released some time in 2020.

The ostensible aim of the new app is to improve sleep like its breakout sensation predecessor Pokemon Go, released in 2016, tried to improve player’s exercise habits by having them walk around as part of their in-game experience.

Many online commenters couldn’t shake how creepy the whole concept sounded.

While others poked fun at the whole endeavor, with clever wordplay or wistful social commentary.

