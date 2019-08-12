3yo girl in critical condition after mother hacks her with MACHETE in Philadelphia

A woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been arrested after attacking her 3-year-old daughter with a machete, sending the child to an emergency room in critical condition, local media report.

The child was rushed Albert Einstein Medical Center shortly after 8pm local time with wounds to her head, shoulder and knee, following the brutal attack by her own mother inside their home.

"It appears as though the parent was under the influence of something," police told local media, without specifying if anyone else was present at home at the time of the attack.

A 3-year-old is in critical condition after police found her with 6 wounds across her body from a machete in Philly’s Olney section. The child’s mother is in custody. SVU is investigating @NBCPhiladelphiapic.twitter.com/iZRKzBuV7q — Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) August 12, 2019

The woman, whose identity has not yet been made public, was arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.

