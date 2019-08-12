 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3yo girl in critical condition after mother hacks her with MACHETE in Philadelphia

Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 01:42 Edited time: 12 Aug, 2019 02:27
A woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has been arrested after attacking her 3-year-old daughter with a machete, sending the child to an emergency room in critical condition, local media report.

The child was rushed Albert Einstein Medical Center shortly after 8pm local time with wounds to her head, shoulder and knee, following the brutal attack by her own mother inside their home.

"It appears as though the parent was under the influence of something," police told local media, without specifying if anyone else was present at home at the time of the attack.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been made public, was arrested. The investigation remains ongoing.

