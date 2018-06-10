2,505 barenaked ladies take over beach in record-breaking skinny dip (PHOTOS)

Thousands of naked women descended on an Irish beach to break the world’s record for the biggest group skinny dip.

The ‘Strip and Dip’ event took place at the Maghermore Beach in Wicklow on Friday. Women from across Ireland and beyond gathered in an attempt to create biggest ever mass naked swim. Photographs show a sea of naked bodies running into the water, leaving piles of clothes on the beach behind them.

The previous world record was set in March 2015, when 786 people had a communal skinny dip in Perth, Australia. Finland has also claimed to have had the largest dip, with 789 stripping off at a music festival in 2017.

These women easily smashed that record, with 2,505 people stripping off and running into the sea.

The event was arranged as a charity swim to raise money for a children’s cancer charity. Many of the women taking part have battled cancer, and they proudly posed with their scars.

“It’s basically giving a big ‘feck you’ to cancer.” organizer Dee Featherstone said. “For those who have cancer, they’re taking ownership of their bodies again,”

