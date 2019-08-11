 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 children, including infant, killed in Pennsylvania daycare fire

Published time: 11 Aug, 2019 20:07 Edited time: 11 Aug, 2019 20:49
Children aged between 8 months and 7 years old were tragically killed in an early morning fire in Erie, northwest Pennsylvania, which engulfed a day care center. At least one adult has also been hospitalized.

The fire gutted Harris Family Day Care, local news portal GoErie.com said. It began some time before 1:12am Sunday, but the authorities came forward with the devastating news only later in the afternoon, saying the blaze claimed the lives of five children, also injuring a woman living there, reportedly the owner.

Two more teens, aged 12 and 17, escaped the fire by reportedly climbing on the burning building’s roof and then jumping off it. A neighbor is said to have been injured as well.

Firefighters were on the scene less than five minutes after the call, local Fire Department Chief Guy Santone said, but the building had already been engulfed by flames.

No names of the victims have yet been released, and detectives are working to determine whether they were staying at the day care, according to police.

