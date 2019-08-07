 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Times Square descends into PANIC after fears of GUNSHOTS (VIDEO)

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 08:35 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 08:41
Get short URL
Times Square descends into PANIC after fears of GUNSHOTS (VIDEO)
File photo: © Pexels
Crowds fled in horror in New York’s iconic Times Square after fears of gunshots. Eyewitness footage captured the moment that tourists and residents sprinted for their lives in abject panic.

The alarm took place at approximately 10pm local time Tuesday night in one of the city’s busiest intersections, just days after the US witnessed three mass shootings in a week.

The NYPD was quick to urge calm and declare the event a false alarm, confirming that it was actually a motorcycle backfiring which may have sounded like gunshots.

Tensions remain high across the US following a spate of high-profile mass shootings in quick succession. 

Also on rt.com 9 killed as gunman opens fire in Dayton bar district, hours after Texas massacre

Some nine people were killed and a further 26 injured in a shooting at a bar district in Dayton, Ohio just hours after a massacre in El Paso, Texas which claimed the lives of 22 people.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies