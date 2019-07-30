Urine trouble now: Pennsylvania woman filmed peeing on potatoes at Walmart turns herself in

A woman caught on camera urinating on a bin of potatoes at a Pennsylvania Walmart has turned herself in after learning she was wanted by police – and that local media were running her photo alongside their top pee jokes.

Grace Brown, who was reportedly filmed relieving herself into a potato bin by security cameras at the West Mifflin, Pennsylvania Walmart last week, has turned herself in to police after her photo and story – which officers had circulated widely in the hope of identifying the mysterious bladder bandit – went viral.

Do you recognize this woman? She’s accused of urinating on potatoes in the West Mifflin @Walmart. This allegedly happened in the early morning hours last Thursday. If you do recognize her, call West Mifflin police. pic.twitter.com/Az1p1U06sy — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) July 30, 2019

She arrived at the West Mifflin police station with an attorney on Tuesday afternoon and has been charged with “open lewdness, public drunkenness, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct,” according to local media.

Brown “admitted that was her in the video,” Police Chief Anthony Topolnak told reporters.

“Honestly, I think she thought it was a toilet,” he opined when asked about the motivation for her micturition. “She pulls down her pants, squats, sits there, does her thing, pulls up her pants and leaves.”

A Walmart representative claims a store employee “saw what [Brown] was doing”, while the police department website merely claims the employee “noticed urine on the floor near the potatoes.” Images released by West Mifflin police on Monday show Brown entering the store and standing near the wall, phone in hand as if prepared to document her moist encounter with the unfortunate vegetables, but do not show the actual fateful moment.

“This type of obscene conduct is outrageous and we immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers,” Walmart said in a statement, promising to aid the police in their quest to prosecute the rogue piddler.

Brown’s lawyer denies she was participating in the bizarre social media trend that has seen attention-seekers post clips of themselves licking, spitting in, or otherwise interfering with food items and replacing them on the shelves.

“This was not a stunt. It was not an attempt to be a viral internet sensation,” attorney Casey White told local media, characterizing his client as “a young lady who made some very poor decisions.”

