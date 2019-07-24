Trump wanted me fired, Mueller tells Congress

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller told a House Judiciary Committee hearing that President Donald Trump wanted him fired once his investigation shifted towards alleged obstruction of justice.

Testifying before the committee on Wednesday, Mueller declined to tell Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Florida) why exactly Trump wanted him sacked, but pointed to his report which said “substantial evidence indicates” that Trump’s efforts to remove him were connected with the obstruction investigation.

“That’s what it says in the report, yes. I stand by the report,” Mueller told Deutch.

During the hearing, Democrats pressed Mueller to reveal more on the behind-the-scenes actions Trump was allegedly taking to boot Mueller from the investigation, including his supposed 2017 instruction to former White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire the special counsel. Trump denied telling McGahn to fire Mueller, calling the story a product of the “fake news media.”

The House Judiciary Committee hearing is one of two scheduled for Wednesday. Mueller will be sworn in in front of the House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff (California), later in the afternoon.

