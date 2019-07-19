Fool me twice? Elderly killer out on compassionate release convicted of another murder

A 77-year-old convicted murderer released on the assumption he was too old to kill again has been convicted of stabbing a Maine woman to death while her twin children looked on in horror.

Albert Flick has been found guilty of murdering Kimberley Dobbie, a homeless mother of two with whom he was reportedly “infatuated.” Flick stabbed her 14 times, penetrating her heart and lung, while her 11-year-old sons watched helplessly. Security camera footage captured the murder and shows the children running to their mother as she was attacked.

It took the Androscoggin County Superior Court jury less than an hour to return a guilty verdict on Wednesday. Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis has made it a priority, knowing that this tragedy could have been avoided had a previous judge not opted for leniency. Flick was convicted of assaulting two other women in 2010, but received only a four-year sentence instead of the eight or nine recommended by prosecutors and probation officials.

"At some point, Mr. Flick is going to age out of his capacity to engage in this conduct,” Maine Superior Court Justice Robert Crowley said at the time. “Incarcerating him beyond the time that he ages out doesn't seem to me to make good sense from a criminological or fiscal perspective.” Crowley did not return media requests for comment.

Prior to his release from prison in 2004, Flick had served 25 years for killing his wife, in an attack eerily similar to his most recent crime - he stabbed the woman to death while her young daughter was nearby.

