Tiger escapes from convertible to scare motorists in central Russia (VIDEO)

Hot summer weather calls for a ride in an open-top car, but taking your pet tiger with you in the passenger seat isn’t always the best idea, as a man in the central Russian town of Ivanovo just learnt.

The video posted on social media saw the massive striped predator escaping from the vehicle when it stopped at a red light, before making its way onto the crowded street, with the owner chasing after it.

The tiger had no muzzle on him, but the incident reportedly ended without any injuries. However, the police have started a probe into the footage.

Some local outlets said that the beast belonged to a visiting circus and that the man in the video was an animal trainer.

Russia has recently introduced a ban on keeping crocodiles, bears, tigers, apes, cobras and scorpions, as well as other large predators and poisonous creatures, as pets, but it will only come into force on January 1, 2020.

