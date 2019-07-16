‘Not a racist bone in my body’: Trump rejects claims of bigotry over ‘go back’ tweet

Responding to allegations of racism after he suggested a group of Democratic lawmakers should go back to their “crime infested” home countries, US President Donald Trump said he hasn’t got a single bigoted bone in his body.

The president tweeted his rebuke on Tuesday, on the heels of reports that House Democrats would vote on a resolution to condemn his remarks as a “blatant racist attack,” later in the afternoon.

Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!

The Democrat-led House resolution will condemn the president’s remarks – which singled out Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayana Pressley – as “racist comments” which legitimize “fear and hatred of new Americans.”

Also on rt.com AOC & Omar's 'squad' bashes Trump for 'distracting' tweet – by devoting entire conference to it

The bill’s primary sponsor, Congressman Tom Malinowski (D-New Jersey), said he expects it will garner support across the aisle. If passed, the measure would be a largely symbolic rebuke of the president’s more restrictive, ‘closed borders’ stance on immigration.

READ MORE: House Dems slap Trump with resolution condemning ‘go back’ tweets against congresswomen of color

Ahead of the vote, Trump said fellow Republicans “should not show ‘weakness’ and fall into [the Democrats’] trap,” and slammed the House resolution as “a Democrat con game.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!