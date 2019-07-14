Show must go on: NY blackout sees Carnegie Hall choir perform on the streets (VIDEOS)

The Manhattan blackout didn’t stop a Carnegie Hall concert from proceeding, after a choir simply took their performance to the streets instead, thrilling New Yorkers with the impromptu entertainment in the dark.

The Millennial Choirs and Orchestras was scheduled to play at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, until the blackout forced the show’s cancellation.

I guess this is what they call a New York moment. After being trapped on the F for an hour because of the power outage I emerged to see dark restaurants & traffic lights, civilians directing traffic, & an evacuated Carnegie Hall concert happening in the street. #nyc#Blackoutpic.twitter.com/3p9UWtRrel — Briallen Hopper (@briallenhopper) July 14, 2019 Manhattan Power Outage MIllenial Choir and Orchestra impromptu concert out on the street #blackoutpic.twitter.com/rsDS7cjh8z — Matthew Anderson (@manderson1978) July 14, 2019

With their planned event scuppered by the outage, the choir then decided to hold a performance on the street outside, surprising many New Yorkers who stopped to enjoy the free show. A video of the moment shared on Twitter garnered over 2.6 million views.

Also on rt.com Major power outage cripples Manhattan on anniversary of great NYC blackout of 1977 (VIDEOS)

Other artists across the city also insisted that their show must go on, with a number of Broadway acts taking to the streets to treat audiences to samples from the shows they were unable to attend.

The blackout hit Midtown and the Upper West Side on Saturday and lasted five hours. Bizarrely, the incident came on the anniversary of the huge outage that struck the city in 1977 and resulted in a crime spree.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!