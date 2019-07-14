 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Show must go on: NY blackout sees Carnegie Hall choir perform on the streets (VIDEOS)

Published time: 14 Jul, 2019 12:11
People evacuated from a Carnegie Hall concert listen to the choir singing © MARLINPIE via REUTERS
The Manhattan blackout didn’t stop a Carnegie Hall concert from proceeding, after a choir simply took their performance to the streets instead, thrilling New Yorkers with the impromptu entertainment in the dark.

The Millennial Choirs and Orchestras was scheduled to play at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, until the blackout forced the show’s cancellation. 

With their planned event scuppered by the outage, the choir then decided to hold a performance on the street outside, surprising many New Yorkers who stopped to enjoy the free show. A video of the moment shared on Twitter garnered over 2.6 million views. 

Other artists across the city also insisted that their show must go on, with a number of Broadway acts taking to the streets to treat audiences to samples from the shows they were unable to attend. 

The blackout hit Midtown and the Upper West Side on Saturday and lasted five hours. Bizarrely, the incident came on the anniversary of the huge outage that struck the city in 1977 and resulted in a crime spree.

