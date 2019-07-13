 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Major power outage cripples Manhattan (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 13 Jul, 2019 23:35 Edited time: 14 Jul, 2019 00:26
Get short URL
Major power outage cripples Manhattan (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO: Manhattan, New York © Reuters / Eduardo Munoz
Parts of Manhattan have suffered a widespread blackout, which affected traffic lights, subway stations, businesses and tourist attractions all across Midtown and Upper West Side.

Over 42,000 households and businesses have been left without power in New York, according to utility company Con Edison which continues to respond to “extensive outages.”

Many people were trapped inside stuck elevators across the city’s high-rises, with firefighters trying to rescue them. The iconic giant monitors at the Times Square are also pitch black, with half of the area affected.

The cause of the power cuts has yet to be determined but some reports suggested a transformer fire and explosion could have caused the blackout as several witnesses heard a loud bang before the area went dark.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies