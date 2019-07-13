Major power outage cripples Manhattan (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Parts of Manhattan have suffered a widespread blackout, which affected traffic lights, subway stations, businesses and tourist attractions all across Midtown and Upper West Side.

Over 42,000 households and businesses have been left without power in New York, according to utility company Con Edison which continues to respond to “extensive outages.”

#Update: Just in - All of Times Square in New York in #Manhattan is without power! pic.twitter.com/OOSvO4kSjZ — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) July 13, 2019

Many people were trapped inside stuck elevators across the city’s high-rises, with firefighters trying to rescue them. The iconic giant monitors at the Times Square are also pitch black, with half of the area affected.

Blackout in Upper West Side New York City near Lincoln center. My block and adjacent blocks are all out of power, fire trucks are on the scene pic.twitter.com/MNMUhS2cCs — The May Queen (@itsbergamot) July 13, 2019

The cause of the power cuts has yet to be determined but some reports suggested a transformer fire and explosion could have caused the blackout as several witnesses heard a loud bang before the area went dark.

Blackout at Rockefeller Center, NBC! We are running on generators! pic.twitter.com/GDBqBqxwmP — Lydia Robertson (@LydiaBBH) July 13, 2019

Well this is something. Apparently there’s a blackout in midtown Manhattan. MSNBC is back on the air thanks to a backup generator, but most of 30 Rock is dark. Started feeling like I was in a post-apocalyptic movie as I made my way outside. (The streetlights are all out too) pic.twitter.com/WjOHp4Yp9D — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) July 13, 2019

#BREAKING: Blackout reported in many areas of Manhattan, New York. Subway stations and may high rise buildings are running on emergency backup power. Reports of an explosion are also coming in. Updates to follow. #newyork#blackout#poweroutagepic.twitter.com/g3Y8zTIyN3 — Tribunal Report ⚖ (@TribunalReport) July 13, 2019

The power went out during several of our broadcasts, luckily backup generator kicked in. But a good swath of Manhattan is without electricity. pic.twitter.com/ATKTUSb5w4 — kendis gibson (@kendisgibson) July 13, 2019

Yeah. Today is the anniversary of the 1977 Blackout which resulted in much looting around the city. That was just 1 part of a crazy year in NYC. What are the chances that 42 years later, half of Manhattan goes out of power. pic.twitter.com/u4VJ8n3zYz — [insert (ง'̀-'́)ง] (@JOrtega95) July 14, 2019

