30+ killed, 100+ buildings ravaged by floods & landslides in northern India and Nepal (VIDEOS)

Over 30 people have been killed and more than 130 buildings have collapsed following days of torrential rainfall that triggered mass floods and landslides across Nepal and two northern Indian states.

Severe monsoon thunderstorms have wreaked havoc across 14 districts of the Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 15 people since Tuesday. Landslides and floods caused major damage to the state infrastructure, leading to the collapse of at least 133 buildings, official data showed.

In the northern Indian state of Assam, the death toll from this week's floods has risen to at least 6 people. Thousands have been displaced from 1,556 villages spread out across 21 districts, authorities said.

"A total of 869,024 people, including women and children, have been affected by the floods," the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

Mizoram's Tlabung town was flooded due to heavy rain.

Massive landslides and flash floods have affected lakhs of people in Assam. In Arunachal Pradesh, fresh landslides have cut off more areas. Two school children died in landslide in Tawang.



Across the border in Nepal, at least 17 were killed by the floods and multiple landslides, with many people still missing and properties damaged.

Condition of KIST Medical College & Teaching hospital Due to flood 😔😔.

The full scale of the destruction has yet to be assessed as hundreds more buildings remain partially submerged. According to the forecast, the next three days will see mostly cloudy skies with the occasional chance of rain before scattered thunderstorms return on Tuesday.

