US Air Force fighter jet accidentally drops dummy bombs on Florida after ‘bird strike’

The US Air Force has launched an investigation after one of its planes dropped three dummy bombs on Florida while conducting a training exercise.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage caused by the three 25-pound nonexplosive dummy bombs that were dropped by the A-10 Thunderbolt II during a routine exercise out of Moody Air Force Base in central Georgia.

Also on rt.com ‘Standard maneuvers’: F-35 drew impressive sky penis by ‘accident’, base insists

According to a spokesperson for the base, the “inadvertent release” was reportedly caused by a bird strike.

At time of writing the Air Force has yet to recover the training munitions but it suspects they are somewhere in an area 54 miles south of the base in Suwanee Springs in northern Florida.

While the bombs are nonexplosive, they do contain small pyrotechnic charges and the Air Force asked curious residents not to handle the dummy bombs should they encounter them.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!