 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Standard maneuvers’: F-35 drew impressive sky penis by ‘accident’, base insists

Published time: 31 May, 2019 01:56
Get short URL
‘Standard maneuvers’: F-35 drew impressive sky penis by ‘accident’, base insists
© Facebook / Brad Tabora
While the F-35 may have had some trouble performing in the past, this week it finally passed an important milestone, erecting a giant male member in the sky with its exhaust... and drawing grins from around the airbase.

Despite the clear grace and detail of the image, authorities at Luke Air Force Base claim that the anatomical graphic was not planned, and had arisen accidently during “standard fighter training maneuvers.”

An airbase spokesman assured that “there was no nefarious or inappropriate behavior during the training flight.” It seems things just got a little out of hand while the jets were creating their contrails.

It wasn't long before people in the area began to take in the sight, which is widely known as the “penis contrail” and has been left in the skies by various aircraft in the past. Yet the F-35 has apparently become the first 5th gen jet to pull off the stunt.

Also on rt.com Honor, courage… sky cocks? US military investigating aircraft’s penis-shape maneuver

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies