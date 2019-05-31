‘Standard maneuvers’: F-35 drew impressive sky penis by ‘accident’, base insists

While the F-35 may have had some trouble performing in the past, this week it finally passed an important milestone, erecting a giant male member in the sky with its exhaust... and drawing grins from around the airbase.

Despite the clear grace and detail of the image, authorities at Luke Air Force Base claim that the anatomical graphic was not planned, and had arisen accidently during “standard fighter training maneuvers.”

That F-35 sky penis above Luke AFB? It wasn’t intended to be a sky penis, base says. New on @AirForceTimes: https://t.co/UTLKqmwnX3pic.twitter.com/5mb4IeRebv — Stephen Losey (@StephenLosey) May 30, 2019

An airbase spokesman assured that “there was no nefarious or inappropriate behavior during the training flight.” It seems things just got a little out of hand while the jets were creating their contrails.

straight out of the air combat maneuver manual, folks. pic.twitter.com/ZbLwPtuxSB — The Warax, a Hippo Appreciator 🦛💨 (@iAmTheWarax) May 30, 2019

It wasn't long before people in the area began to take in the sight, which is widely known as the “penis contrail” and has been left in the skies by various aircraft in the past. Yet the F-35 has apparently become the first 5th gen jet to pull off the stunt.

