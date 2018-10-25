Honor, courage… sky cocks? US military investigating aircraft’s penis-shape maneuver

An investigation has been launched following a huge US Marine Corps cock-up, which saw a military plane’s flight path seemingly used to trace a penis in the sky.

Dubbed a “sky dong” by US media, the apparent prank took place in the skies close to a military gunnery range in California. The phallic sky drawing appeared on real-time aircraft tracking systems and a screengrab was posted on Twitter this week, much to netizen’s amusement.

Somebody needs to have a word with the crew of US Navy T-34C 160937 SHUTR91 out of MCAS Miramar 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WgrgkKzRln — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) October 23, 2018

Circumcised too! — Bryan Suits (Not California Compliant) (@darksecretplace) October 23, 2018

The images reveal the pattern of a penis above Salton Sea lake in California. The area is near the Chocolate Mountain Aerial Gunnery Range, where the US Navy and Marines test aircraft bombs and live fire.

Responding to reports claiming that the aircraft belonged to the Navy, an official Twitter page for the arm of the US military sought to distance itself from what appears to be hijinx dreamed up by a pilot in the Marines.

The aircraft in question is not a U.S. Navy aircraft. — flynavy (@flynavy) October 23, 2018

The aircraft used was reportedly a T34C, a plane that is generally used in flight training, according to Military.com. Since the images went viral, an investigation has been launched to get to the bottom of the bizarre flight pattern.

READ MORE: Willy be punished? Penis design in sky lands Navy pilot in hot water (GRAPHIC PHOTOS, VIDEO)

“Obscene or inappropriate actions, flight or not, do not reflect the core values we hold as Marines,” said Major Josef Patterson, a spokesman for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, reported USA Today.

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1zapic.twitter.com/Lm7kpMhKpY — Adam Gessaman (@adamrg) November 17, 2017

While sky penises may not reflect their core values, they do seem to be becoming a bit of a trend in the US armed forces. In November last year, a Navy pilot took things a step further by using his jet’s contrails to scribe a massive member in the skies above rural Washington.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!