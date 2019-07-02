 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Kim Kardashian to rename her ‘Kimono’ shapewear amid cultural appropriation outcry

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 01:51
Get short URL
Kim Kardashian to rename her ‘Kimono’ shapewear amid cultural appropriation outcry
Kim Kardashian models bodysuit from her new clothing line called Kimono © Vanessa Beecroft via REUTERS
Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian West says she is searching for a new name for her soon-to-be launched Spanx-like underwear brand after she ignited a firestorm online for attempting to trademark ‘kimono.’

In the age when people are so easily offended by a mere hint at cultural appropriation, celebrities and brands exercise extreme caution to avoid the trap of marketing something that might chip away at their carefully crafted image – at least in theory. In practice, they are often accused of being tone deaf in their business and advertising, whether it’s Katty Perry or Gucci, or in this case, the ubiquitous reality TV mega-star Kim Kardashian West.

Also on rt.com ‘Ignorant’ Kim Kardashian’s Kimono underwear brand slammed by Japanese

Kardashian West announced on Monday she would be renaming her shapewear brand ‘Kimono’ after massive online backlash. Saying that she opted for the initial name “with the best intentions in mind,” the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star added that “after careful thought and consideration,” she would be launching her brand under a new name.

“Thank you for your understanding and support always,” she tweeted roughly a week after unveiling the original brand name, ‘Kimono.’

Kardashian’s initial naming of her shapewear after a traditional Japanese garment – which also happens to be wordplay on her own name – got many Japanese people, including the mayor of Japan's former capital Kyoto, Daisaku Kadokawa, incensed. Kadokawa penned the US celebrity an official letter, urging her to change the name and arguing against her attempt to “monopolize” an essential part of Japenese culture.

At first, Kardashian West was reluctant to reconsider her controversial choice, telling the New York Times in a statement earlier that she named her venture “Kimono” as “a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment” and not to “disassociate the word from its Japanese roots.”

She dismissed allegations that she would have had exclusive rights on using the word ‘kimono’ if she successfully trademarked her brand in the US, arguing that no restrictions would be placed on making or using the word “in reference to the traditional garment.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies