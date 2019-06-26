 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Ignorant’ Kim Kardashian’s Kimono underwear brand slammed by Japanese

Published time: 26 Jun, 2019 10:49
Get short URL
‘Ignorant’ Kim Kardashian’s Kimono underwear brand slammed by Japanese
Left © REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton; Right © Global Look Press / imageBROKER.com / Oleksiy Maksymenko
Kim Kardashian West’s newly unveiled shapewear brand ‘Kimono’ has received a furious backlash from Japanese people accusing her of being “ignorant” and “butchering [their] culture.”

The reality TV star launched a Spanx-like brand on Tuesday to “celebrate and enhance the shape and curves of women.” However, the brand name ‘Kimono’ seems more a play on the label founder’s name rather than any link to the traditional Japanese garment, which has gone far from unnoticed online. 

Following the announcement, Japanese people took to social media to slam the star and her perceived ignorance, or lack of respect, for the wide-sleeved robe, worn in Japan to mark special occasions since the 16th century. 

READ MORE: 'A disgrace to your federation': Kim Kardashian trolled by Arsenal fans over Mkhitaryan situation

Critics called out Kardashian for tastelessly diluting the kimono name and “butchering Japanese culture” with a “simply ignorant” brand name choice. Many also tried to counteract the world’s new introduction to the word by sharing photos of the traditional garment with the caption ‘This is kimono.’ 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies