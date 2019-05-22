'A disgrace to your federation': Kim Kardashian trolled by Arsenal fans over Mkhitaryan situation

Model Kim Kardashian, who has Armenian roots, has become the butt of a joke by Arsenal supporters online for failing to comment on the situation which has caused Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss out on the Europa League Final.

Gunners supporters unearthed a tweet sent by Kardashian in 2016 in which she harked back to a prior visit to Armenia in which she learned about her family's history, joking that the reality television star who is married to rapper Kanye West should have used her massive social media following to influence the situation ahead of Arsenal's Europa League Final opposite Chelsea.

The club announced in recent days that Armenian midfielder Mkhitaryan wouldn't travel to the Azerbaijan of Baku for next Wednesday's final against Chelsea amid political tensions between the host country and Mkhitaryan's homeland and fears for the player's safety.

Fans of the North London club, clearly unhappy with the situation which has robbed the team of one its most creative players (not to mention the chance for Mkhitaryan to play in a major European final) have taken to social media to voice their displeasure - and somehow that has ended up on Kardashian's doorstep.

It's been a year since my cousins, Khloe, Kanye, North &I visited Armenia &learned so much about our family history pic.twitter.com/v0AEeJwpAh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2016

Armenian when it’s convenient, yet silent on the issue of Mkhitaryan playing in the Europa League final?



You’re a disgrace to your federation. https://t.co/TdAej1Bbbt — Walid Arsenal (@1Walid1) May 21, 2019

Arsenal fans are taking Mkhitaryan's Europa League final absence out on Kim Kardashian 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WTKMq9YJKR — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 22, 2019

Signs of the apocalypse: Kim Kardashian getting taken apart on Twitter for not backing Henrikh Mkhitaryan.



We are doomed. — 1.76 acres (@1point76acres) May 22, 2019

Lmfao I'm sure Kim Kardashian is very attentive to all things involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan and his fight to play in a competition she's probably never heard of in a sport she probably doesn't care about 9,000 miles away — Pelusa (@LaReinaMerengue) May 22, 2019

Kardashian's Armenian heritage comes via her father Robert's side of the family. He is perhaps best known for being O.J. Simpson's defense attorney during his 1995 trial for murder.

Kim Kardashian visited Armenia along with various members of her family in April 2015, including in her itinerary a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial. So far, though, Kardashian has yet to wade in on Mkhitaryan's controversial omission ahead of next week's final.

Arsenal's French defender Laurent Koscielny blasted UEFA's decision to hold the Europa League Final in a country which is currently in a dispute with another member of the European community, telling the BBC: "When one country has a political problem with another then Uefa shouldn’t give the final to that country.

"We want Mkhi with us because he is an important player for Arsenal. But we know about the problems and if he thinks he can’t be safe it’s better for him to stay here.

"This final is very far for the fans of both teams and it’s difficult and very expensive to travel to Baku. We will play the game but it’s not the final we dreamed of."