‘Wake up, America’: John McAfee hits out at anti-Cuba propaganda in US media

Computer programming giant John McAfee has been out and about shopping for groceries in Cuba and he has something he wants to tell American news consumers about how their media portrays that country.

Mainstream American news outlets have had, pretty much, nothing good to say about Cuba since 1953. Annoyed by this endless stream of negativity, the 73-year-old businessman took to Twitter to correct some inaccuracies he detected in the reporting following a grocery run on Saturday.

U.S. government propaganda tells us, through the WSJ, that people in Cuba are starving, eating rats and nearly rioting for food. Went all over today and all I could find were food stands like this overflowing with food. Wake up America!@wsjusnewspic.twitter.com/K1nFykNTJI — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 29, 2019

“US government propaganda tells us, through the WSJ, that people in Cuba are starving, eating rats and nearly rioting for food,” McAfee said in a tweet on Saturday night. “Went all over today and all I could find were food stands like this overflowing with food. Wake up America!”

The antivirus software inventor accompanied his message with several photos showing numerous grocery store shelves overflowing with fresh fruit and vegetables.

McAfee currently resides in the Bahamas, where he is allegedly hiding from the US Inland Revenue Service. Earlier this year the cryptocurrency evangelist announced that he is running for the presidency of the United States while “in exile.”

