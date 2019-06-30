 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Wake up, America’: John McAfee hits out at anti-Cuba propaganda in US media

Published time: 30 Jun, 2019 10:08
Get short URL
‘Wake up, America’: John McAfee hits out at anti-Cuba propaganda in US media
Main image: John McAFee, file photo © Global Look Press; Inset: © John McAfee/ Twitter
Computer programming giant John McAfee has been out and about shopping for groceries in Cuba and he has something he wants to tell American news consumers about how their media portrays that country.

Mainstream American news outlets have had, pretty much, nothing good to say about Cuba since 1953. Annoyed by this endless stream of negativity, the 73-year-old businessman took to Twitter to correct some inaccuracies he detected in the reporting following a grocery run on Saturday.

“US government propaganda tells us, through the WSJ, that people in Cuba are starving, eating rats and nearly rioting for food,” McAfee said in a tweet on Saturday night. “Went all over today and all I could find were food stands like this overflowing with food. Wake up America!”

The antivirus software inventor accompanied his message with several photos showing numerous grocery store shelves overflowing with fresh fruit and vegetables. 

Also on rt.com ‘I’ll f**king bury you!’ McAfee vows to expose corrupt US officials & CIA agents if ‘disappeared’

McAfee currently resides in the Bahamas, where he is allegedly hiding from the US Inland Revenue Service. Earlier this year the cryptocurrency evangelist announced that he is running for the presidency of the United States while “in exile.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies