‘I’ll f***ing bury you!’ McAfee vows to expose corrupt US officials & CIA agents if ‘disappeared’

Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee has threatened to “bury” the US government if they keep harassing him over unpaid taxes, promising to leak a huge trove of files proving corruption throughout Washington and its allies.

“I’ve collected files on corruption in governments. For the first time, I’m naming names and specifics,” McAfee warned in a string of tweets stretching back to Sunday. Vowing to release over 31 terabytes of “incriminating data” to the press if arrested or otherwise “disappeared,” he posted the names of a “corrupt CIA agent and two Bahamian officials” along with claims they’d taken bribes and been involved with drug trafficking, apparently to show he was not bluffing.

For my followers: my recent tweets are less for you than they are fir my pursuers. They are shots across the bow - leave me the fuck alone, or go down with the corruption you have embraced, because I will fucking bury you if you continue. Doubt me at your own fucking risk. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 9, 2019

He also promised to release the names of “25 Congressmen and 5 Senators, from both Parties, who are coming up for re-election in 2020, and who MUST be recalled, and if that fails, booted out of office on election day” on Friday.

I am not implying that our entire Government is corrupt. I am saying that it is corrupt to the point that no-one is untouched by it. pic.twitter.com/q4IGdBKTGz — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 10, 2019

Claiming the Department of Justice was cooking up murder, racketeering and money-laundering charges against him in the hope of extraditing him from the Bahamas and locking him up for tax evasion, McAfee pointed out that the last attempt at framing him – when authorities in Belize raided his home and charged him with running a drug operation – failed.

“The US Government has never faced a foe like me before,” McAfee declared, promising to “suffer this onslaught no longer.”

A clip of a conversation this afternoon between ex-CIA station head Robert David Steele and myself. If anyone doubts my dark mood please read this: pic.twitter.com/2rfNTVlQnT — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 10, 2019

McAfee has been the target of a murder accusation before. In March, a Florida court found him liable in a $25 million “wrongful death” suit, after the estate of his deceased neighbor in Belize accused him of hiring a hitman to torture the man to death. He was never actually charged with the murder, and he dismissed the lawsuit as “frivolous.”

All I wanted was to be left alone. I paid tens of millions of dollars in taxes ane received only the condescension of Federal employees, when i needed services, in return. I chose to pay no more. This is my crime. You should have left me alone. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 10, 2019

The programmer, who made millions off his McAfee AntiVirus software and later made millions more off Bitcoin, admitted in January that he hasn’t filed his income taxes in eight years, and gave several reasons for not doing so, including “I’m done making money” and the always popular “Taxation is illegal.”

McAfee announced in January he was running for president “in exile” on a platform promoting the use of cryptocurrencies. Currently living aboard a yacht in the Caribbean he has called the “freedom boat,” he claimed he would use “masked doppelgängers” to campaign in the US.

Also on rt.com ‘Have you no shame?’ John McAfee pillories ‘fake’ bitcoin creator Craig Wright

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!