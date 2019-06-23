5.6-magnitude earthquake hits 5 km off California coast

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck some 5 kilometers away from the coastal city of Petrolia in northern California. There have been no information about casualties or damage.

People wrote on social media feeling the shakes. Prelim M5.5 Earthquake near the coast of Northern California Jun-23 03:53 UTC, updates https://t.co/cfrtKW2VFq — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) June 23, 2019 There's not tsunami threat. The epicenter is located 9.5 kilometers deep, according to United States Geological Survey. DETAILS TO FOLLOW