5.6-magnitude earthquake hits 5 km off California coast
5.6-magnitude earthquake hits 5 km off California coast

Published time: 23 Jun, 2019 04:10 Edited time: 23 Jun, 2019 04:24
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake has struck some 5 kilometers away from the coastal city of Petrolia in northern California. There have been no information about casualties or damage.

People wrote on social media feeling the shakes.

There's not tsunami threat. The epicenter is located 9.5 kilometers deep, according to United States Geological Survey.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

