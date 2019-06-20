 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Kids make death-defying escape from 8th floor apartment fire in Omsk (VIDEO)

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 14:12
File photo: © REUTERS / Denis Sinyakov
Heart-stopping footage has been shared online, showing two brave children cheating death by climbing onto the window ledge outside their apartment as flames engulfed the room behind them.

The short but shocking video was published to the “Overheard in Omsk” group on the VKontakte platform Wednesday. The two children are seen standing on the window ledge eight stories up, hanging on to the clothes line for dear life.

The pair, aged eight and 10 years old, were eventually rescued from their harrowing ordeal. Some 20 firefighters and five tenders were dispatched to tackle the apartment blaze, which was reportedly brought under control in under half an hour.

