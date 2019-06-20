Kids make death-defying escape from 8th floor apartment fire in Omsk (VIDEO)

Heart-stopping footage has been shared online, showing two brave children cheating death by climbing onto the window ledge outside their apartment as flames engulfed the room behind them.

The short but shocking video was published to the “Overheard in Omsk” group on the VKontakte platform Wednesday. The two children are seen standing on the window ledge eight stories up, hanging on to the clothes line for dear life.

The pair, aged eight and 10 years old, were eventually rescued from their harrowing ordeal. Some 20 firefighters and five tenders were dispatched to tackle the apartment blaze, which was reportedly brought under control in under half an hour.

Also on rt.com Romeo with a torch: Siberian man sets dorm on fire to impress ex

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!