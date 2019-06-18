Sandy Hook victims claim Alex Jones emails contain child porn, he says it was planted

A law firm representing relatives the Sandy Hook shooting victims claims child porn images were found in the trove of emails handed over by the InfoWars founder to the plaintiffs. Alex Jones says he was set up.

The motion, filed Monday by the plaintiffs, described that a consulting company hired to process metadata handed over by Jones found "An image that appeared to be child pornography.” The Infowars host is sued over his comments by relatives of children and staff killed in the attack on the elementary school in 2012. The emails were requested by the court.

The consulting company alerted the FBI who found more images. "The FBI advised counsel that its review located numerous additional illegal images, which had apparently been sent to Infowars email addresses," the motion states.

The plaintiffs accuse Jones and his defense of failing to do "minimal due diligence" and comb through thousands of emails for potentially incriminating content like porn before dumping it on lawyers. Although that appears not be the case, the plaintiffs point out that if the images “were knowingly possessed” by the pundit, it would have been “a serious federal crime.”

These revelations shed light on the earlier remarks made by Jones during a Friday episode of his show when he vowed to trace and punish perpetrators who tried to “set him up” with child porn. Without providing details, Jones lashed out at Chris Mattei, one of the Sandy Hook plaintiffs’ attorneys.

Pounding on a photo of Mattei with his fist, Jones appears to implicate him in the alleged porn setup.

"Chris Mattei. What a good American. What a good boy. You think you'll put on me, what.. I'm gonna kill…" the agitated Jones says, while offering a hefty bounty - $1 million - to those who are willing to help him with this quest.

“One million dollars, you little gang members. One million dollars to put your head on a pike. One million dollars, b*tch."

Jones insists that he himself has been a victim and "literally would never have sex with children."

Jones’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said Friday that his client was likely targeted in a malware attack which caused his servers to host child porn. The FBI has subsequently launched investigation into the case which has been ongoing for weeks, Pattis said. The FBI has not commented on the report.

It was initially believed, according to Pattis, that the 12 suspicious emails identified by a third company contained threats against Jones. Out of precaution, it was decided not to open the files that were later found to contain child porn, he said.

"These were emails that if you, me or one of your workers had opened we would have been subjected to five years in federal prison."

The FBI will have to ascertain if Jones was truly unaware of the porn cache.

The motion was filed specifically to ask court review Jones’s comments on Mattei, who the plaintiffs say he has “falsely” accused of framing him.

Jones has been embroiled in several defamation lawsuits filed by the families of the Sandy Hook victims, accusing him of enriching himself by portraying the killing of 26 pupils and school staff at in Newtown on December 14, 2012, as a hoax. Jones used to claim that the shooting was staged and those killed were paid actors.

