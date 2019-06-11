'There’s no guarantee you get to stay in power’: CNN’s Acosta issues warning to ‘conservative media’

CNN White House correspondent and professional Donald Trump antagonist Jim Acosta warned his “friends” in the conservative media that they could face the same treatment the liberal press now gets if the other side takes power.

“To our friends in conservative media, I say this: It is no guarantee that you get to stay in power forever,” Acosta said during an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday.

Acosta suggested that while conservative news groups have been favored by the current administration, they might not be so lucky the next time a Democrat takes the White House, given the dangerous precedent.

His comments came alongside the release of his new book ‘The Enemy of the People’, which covers Trump’s troubled relationship with the press. Purporting to take a “big picture” look at the “dangers of telling the truth in America,” the book hopefully approaches issues of a slightly higher-caliber than the correspondent’s report on Trump’s slight weight gain earlier in the year.

Bordering on catty, the CNN correspondent and Trump’s history has been long and rocky, complete with a number of verbal spars at press conferences. In the most infamous occasion, Acosta even had his press pass revoked after he appeared to tussle with a White House intern over the microphone. He was eventually able to get his credentials restored after a legal challenge.

While Acosta is one of the few individuals to have been personally labeled as “fake news” by the president, Trump has certainly not been stingy in giving the moniker to liberal leaning news sources. Alongside the “failing” New York Times and the Washington Post, CNN has taken the brunt of the president’s ire toward the media, having once even earned the unprecedented designation of “VERY fake news.”

