CNN’s Jim Acosta tweets vital news that Trump ‘put on 4 pounds’ ...and gets savaged in replies

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta tweeted some crucial information about US President Donald Trump’s health on Thursday: that he has put on a whopping four pounds since his last checkup.

Acosta, who is known for his antagonistic stances toward Trump on both Twitter and in person, tweeted a picture of a recent letter signed by Trump’s physician confirming that he is in “very good health overall.”

Acosta quickly zeroed in on the bit about Trump’s weight, however, noticing that it now stands at 243 pounds — up four since the last report from his doctor. Ever the intrepid reporter, Acosta shared the news with his Twitter followers...and was promptly eviscerated in the comments.

Trump has gained four pounds since his last checkup with Dr. Ronny Jackson. pic.twitter.com/hb8xQBsbJo — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 14, 2019

“...and you have lost twenty IQ points,” one tweeter quipped, while another joked that the revelation was clearly “breaking news!” from CNN.

And you have lost twenty IQ points. — Roger Simon (@rogerlsimon) February 15, 2019

Acosta was sarcastically praised for the “hard hitting” and “Pulitzer worthy” journalism and thanked for his “service” to the nation.

This is the hard hitting journalism we have come to expect from you. Thank you for your service. — miketbroderick (@miketbroderick) February 15, 2019

Hard-hitting. Pulitzer-worthy. I see why media trust is so high these days. — Bob (@RDSmith1025) February 15, 2019

And continues to live rent-free in your head, Jim. Four pounds: Alert the media! I gained four pounds since this morning. Perhaps Mueller should get a court order to search for Russian food in his intestines. — Barton Fairfax (@BartonFairfax) February 14, 2019

Another tweeter told Acosta that Trump had probably put on some weight since he “eats your lunch on a daily basis.”

Maybe because he eats your lunch on a daily basis. — pirkster (@pirkster_jax) February 15, 2019

Some were not bothered by Acosta’s tweet, however, and took the opportunity to express their own skepticism about Trump’s weight and height, suggesting the numbers on the doctor’s letter are not quite right.

Trump doesn’t weight 243 pounds, Jim. — William LeGate (@williamlegate) February 14, 2019

Nor is he 6’3”



Paul Ryan is 6’1”



Hmm… Something isn’t adding up here!



🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/tqz933duyA — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) February 14, 2019

He’s at least 275, more likely 300 — Tommy Edwin (@tommy_edwin1212) February 15, 2019

Perhaps coincidentally, on Friday, the day after Acosta’s tweet about his weight gain, Trump got into yet another verbal tussle with the reporter during a press conference on border security, saying he had an “agenda” and was working for “CNN, fake news.”

ACOSTA: "What do you say to your critics who say you are creating a national emergency?"

TRUMP: "Ask the Angel Moms. Do you think I'm creating something? Ask these incredible women who lost their daughters and their sons....You are fake news" pic.twitter.com/ZigRDYkgdI#maga — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) February 15, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!