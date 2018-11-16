CNN’s Acosta has White House press pass temporarily restored by court

CNN reporter Jim Acosta has had his White House press pass - revoked by President Trump after a verbal clash last week - restored by a federal court.

Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled on Friday that Acosta should have his press pass returned immediately. The ruling is a temporary one, and Kelly has not yet ruled on whether Trump’s revocation of Acosta’s press pass was unconstitutional.

That’s the Judge Timothy Kelly who’s a former GOP Senate staffer, current Federalist Society member, and was nominated to the bench by President Trump, FYI. https://t.co/wcSqQR8dW0https://t.co/ImSAfFMtaU — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 16, 2018

CNN filed the lawsuit following a heated exchange between Acosta and Trump at a press conference last week. During the exchange, Acosta challenged Trump over the president’s claims that a migrant caravan bound for the US border could be considered an “invasion.” Acosta defied Trump’s repeated warnings to sit down, and became pushy with a White House staffer who tried to relieve him of the microphone.

After the exchange, Trump revoked Acosta’s press pass, which was taken off him by a Secret Service officer later that evening.

CNN hit back with a lawsuit targeting Trump, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Chief of Staff John Kelly, his aide for communication Bill Shine, Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy, and the unidentified Secret Service officer who took the pass from Acosta.

