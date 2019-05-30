‘I exposed corruption’: Trump blasts Dems & ‘Fake Media’ for continuing Russiagate post Mueller

In the wake of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s surprise press conference, US President Donald Trump has continued to gloat in apparent victory, as his opponents cling to the hope that impeachment proceedings will begin.

Mueller gave his first statement since the release of his report into alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign during the 2016 US presidential elections and took the opportunity to clarify that he would not comment "on the guilt or innocence of any defendant," that he would not testify before Congress and that there “insufficient evidence” to pursue an indictment. He also announced his retirement.

Since then, the media establishment has clung to the now-fading hope that impeachment proceedings could still be initiated against the sitting president, with many calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the charge.

Meanwhile, In two early morning tweets Trump took the opportunity to skewer his political and media opponents at every turn, alleging that the collusion narrative was “a horrendous false allegation” and “a crime that didn’t exist.”

....say he fought back against this phony crime that didn’t exist, this horrendous false accusation, and he shouldn’t fight back, he should just sit back and take it. Could this be Obstruction? No, Mueller didn’t find Obstruction either. Presidential Harassment! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

The president then echoed his tweets while speaking to reporters. He reiterated that the media has dropped the Russia angle because it proved fruitless and suggested that if Russia had tried to influence the election it was to help his opponent Hillary Clinton.

“The whole thing is a scam,” he said. “It’s against presidential harassment… I’ve exposed corruption like nobody knew existed.”

Before departing Trump also teased a “big league statement” on the border which he will release “either today or tomorrow”.

