February air raid in Kashmir will change Pakistan’s attitude to terrorism – Indian Navy chief

India’s Navy chief believes the February air strikes in Pakistan’s Balakot that brought the two nuclear powers to the brink of a full-scale military conflict will change Islamabad’s view on fuelling cross-border terrorism.

Admiral Sunil Lanba, India’s senior-most military commander, called his country’s air raid “a proactive action” that “has changed the discourse and dialogue viz-a-viz Pakistan.” Lamba added that “a new norm has been established” in relation to terrorist activities.

“I am quite sure it will lead to behavioural changes in our advisory.”

The ever-tense relations between neighboring India and Pakistan dramatically worsened in February this year when Indian jets hit what it said was terrorist facilities in Pakistan. The Indian Navy also “forward deployed” its fleet in the north Arabian Sea to keep the situation under control. And the tactic “successfully worked,” admiral Lanba told Times of India.

India’s strikes have become the first aerial raid across the Line of Control dividing Indian and Pakistani territory since it was established in 1971. The border conflict sparked tensions far beyond the region as the two states are armed with nuclear weapons.

New Delhi and Islamabad managed to calm the situation in the months following, with Pakistan saying it plans to work to improve the relationship with the newly elected government of India.

