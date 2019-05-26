 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Pakistan’s PM vows to work together with India’s Modi, after states nearly went to war in February

Published time: 26 May, 2019 13:32 Edited time: 26 May, 2019 13:59
Get short URL
Pakistan’s PM vows to work together with India’s Modi, after states nearly went to war in February
Imran Khan and Narendra Modi © (L) Florence Lo / Reuters; (R) Amit Dave / Reuters
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan told Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a phone call that both states should work together for ‘betterment” of their people. It comes after a crisis in February almost saw the nuclear powers go to war.

During his talk with Modi, Khan wished for India and Pakistan to strive for “peace, progress and prosperity” in the region, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Mohammad Faisal said.

Faisal added that Khan “expressed desire for both countries to work together for betterment of their peoples.”

The leaders spoke several days after Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the general election, retaining a strong majority in the parliament’s lower house.

Also on rt.com India explodes 500-kg bomb as tit-for-tat tests raise tensions with Pakistan

The neighbors came dangerously close to a full-fledged war in February. India sent jets into Pakistani territory to bomb what it said were camps of the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) which had earlier killed 40 policemen in a terrorist attack in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir.

A week later, the hostilities escalated into an open aerial combat, coupled with cross-border shelling. An Indian pilot was shot down over Pakistan, but later handed over by Islamabad to India.

Indian officials accuse Pakistan of harboring and aiding JeM and other militant groups that carry out attacks on Indian soil. Islamabad strongly denies this.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

 

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies