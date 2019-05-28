 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Russian member of UN mission detained, reportedly injured in Kosovo raids

Published time: 28 May, 2019 11:56 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 12:30
Get short URL
Russian member of UN mission detained, reportedly injured in Kosovo raids
A member of the Kosovo Police Special Unit near the village of Cabra during the May 28, 2019 raids in the predominantly Serb north of Kosovo ©  AFP / Armend Nimani
Moscow is demanding the release of a Russian citizen who was detained and possibly injured during a Kosovan police incursion into the ethnic Serb-majority northern areas of the breakaway region.

Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, a Russian national and member of the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) was among those detained during the early Tuesday raids by Kosovan special police forces (ROSU) in the region's northern areas, populated mostly by ethnic Serbs.

The man was injured in the operation and had to be hospitalized, according to a Mitrovica hospital medic cited by TASS.

The Russian embassy in Belgrade has demanded Krasnoshchekov's immediate release.

We are outraged by the provocation against the Russian citizen, UNMIK member Mikhail Krasnoshchekov. We demand that the Russian be released immediately and all those responsible be held to account.

“The detention was carried out despite the fact that the Russian citizen has a UN employee's immunity,” the Russian Foreign Ministry has said, condemning the incident as an “outrageous act.” Moscow earlier denounced the police raid, which Pristina said was aimed against an “organized crime network,” as a provocation abetted by the US and the EU, and that it violated agreements between Belgrade and Pristina. The two had made a spoken agreement that Kosovan forces would stay out of the Serb-majority north back in 2013, which has been repeatedly broken since.

Also on rt.com Serbian army on high alert amid Kosovo police raids in ethnic Serb area

At least 19 people were detained and several injured during Tuesday's raid as some locals resisted the ROSU incursion. Some of the worst clashes took place near the town of Zubin Potok, where barricades were put up and tires burned in an attempt to slow the police forces down.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies