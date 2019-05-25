 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

RT France reporter hit by policeman while filming Yellow Vests protest

Published time: 25 May, 2019 20:40 Edited time: 25 May, 2019 21:33
Get short URL
RT France reporter hit by policeman while filming Yellow Vests protest
©  Twitter / Frédéric RT France
A correspondent with RT France has been beaten with a baton by a police officer in the French city of Toulouse where he was filming a Yellow Vests protest. He was wearing press identification.

A video Federic Aigouy shared on Twitter shows a police officer wearing riot gear and holding a baton striking him at the moment when he was filming a protester’s arrest. The correspondent had a label on his clothes that clearly identified him as a member of the press, RT France said.

The journalist did not sustain any serious injuries as a result of the incident. He remained at the scene and continued to film the protest following the encounter.

On Saturday, Yellow Vests marched across France for the 28th straight weekend. The movement that started with a protest against a planned fuel tax hike in November 2018 later turned into a force opposing President Emmanuel Macron’s broader reform agenda.

READ MORE: Yellow Vest movement marks 6-month anniversary with marches, scuffles with police break out (VIDEOS)

The Yellow Vests’ numbers have dwindled in the months after the movement reached its height. Some 12,500 protesters took to the streets this time, according to police. An activist group monitoring the demonstrations put the number at some 35,000, though.

Despite the relatively small number of demonstrators, the protests ended up in clashes with police on several occasions. In Toulouse, police had to use tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. Several protesters were detained.

Tear gas was also used against protesters in the French capital of Paris.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies