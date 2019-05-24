‘Toyota Cow-rolla’: Indian woman plasters her car with bovine DUNG to cool it down (PHOTOS)

An Indian woman has come up with quite unconventional tactics to keep her car and herself cool while driving in hot weather, plastering her vehicle with cow manure – invoking a storm of online jokes.

The game of car climate control was taken to a whole new level by the female driver from Ahmedabad, Sejal Shah. Her Toyota car, coated with a mix of mud and cow excrement was first spotted by a Facebook user, who shared the cooling trick online.

Temperatures throughout the state of Gujarat regularly rise to over 42 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit) and keeping your engine cool is definitely a problem. The dung trick swiftly caught the eye of the online crowd, resulting in a wave of puns.

@Toyota your cars are not cool enough .. indian using cow dung to kool them off ,😂😂😂😂 — zeeshan (@zeeeeshaan) 24 мая 2019 г.

Some suspected the whole story to be – quite literally – bulls**t.

If stupidity ever had a trademark, this would be it!



On a lighter note, how can the car owner be sure it's cow dung & not 'bullshit'? — Yugandhar (@yugandhar7) 24 мая 2019 г.

Others argued that such an ‘upgrade’ would actually make the car hotter.

What a low level Idea 🙄 cow dung seems to be not even 1 cm width to cover the car paint...



Technically the temp will "increase" in the car, because light will be absorbed into cow dung, then heats up...



Hint: cow/buffalo dung is a good conductor of heat 🤷 pic.twitter.com/DmrHoTgNLo — 🔴Mr.Vigilante™ (@ThisIsBaluu) 22 мая 2019 г.

When contacted by local media, the owner of the car explained that the heat was too unbearable for her to drive with windows down, and the application of the bovine waste eradicated this issue. Moreover, the woman further upgraded her design, painting various ornamental designs on the vehicle – to make it not only feel, but look cool.

Gujarat: Sejal Shah, a resident of Ahmedabad has covered her car with cow dung to beat the heat, says,' The heat was getting unbearable. I have used cow dung in my house for flooring & from that experience I thought of doing something with my car.' pic.twitter.com/xTLFhbzX8h — ANI (@ANI) 24 мая 2019 г.

Cow dung is not something that one would waste in India, as the substance has a whole ton of uses in the rural parts of the country. It’s utilized as fertilizer and pesticide in the fields, as fuel in its dried form, and also as insulating coating in construction.

