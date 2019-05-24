 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Toyota Cow-rolla’: Indian woman plasters her car with bovine DUNG to cool it down (PHOTOS)

Published time: 24 May, 2019 19:05
© AFP / Sam Panthaky
An Indian woman has come up with quite unconventional tactics to keep her car and herself cool while driving in hot weather, plastering her vehicle with cow manure – invoking a storm of online jokes.

The game of car climate control was taken to a whole new level by the female driver from Ahmedabad, Sejal Shah. Her Toyota car, coated with a mix of mud and cow excrement was first spotted by a Facebook user, who shared the cooling trick online.

Temperatures throughout the state of Gujarat regularly rise to over 42 degrees Celsius (107 Fahrenheit) and keeping your engine cool is definitely a problem. The dung trick swiftly caught the eye of the online crowd, resulting in a wave of puns.

Some suspected the whole story to be – quite literally – bulls**t.

Others argued that such an ‘upgrade’ would actually make the car hotter.

When contacted by local media, the owner of the car explained that the heat was too unbearable for her to drive with windows down, and the application of the bovine waste eradicated this issue. Moreover, the woman further upgraded her design, painting various ornamental designs on the vehicle – to make it not only feel, but look cool.

Cow dung is not something that one would waste in India, as the substance has a whole ton of uses in the rural parts of the country. It’s utilized as fertilizer and pesticide in the fields, as fuel in its dried form, and also as insulating coating in construction.

