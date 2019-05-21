Dil-don't do that: Vibrator awarded as prize in Spanish squash competition causes uproar

A squash tournament in northern Spain has spurred a debate as to the prevalence of sexism in sport as female competitors were awarded items such as a vibrator and a wax hair removal kit as prizes for competing.

A host of top women's squash players participating in the Asturias Championship have formally complained to the region's sporting authorities to object to the prizes, prompting resignations at the Squash Oviedo club which arranged the event.

Elisabet Sadó, who finished in first place, was awarded a trophy and a vibrator for winning the tournament and was pictured appearing aghast at the revelation when being presented with her unusual selection of prizes. In contrast, the male winners of the competition received only a trophy.

"We were very surprised, very shocked. We think it's very sexist," Sadó said to the BBC, adding that "things have to change."

"We wanted to explain it to everybody because we think... there's a lot of discrimination [against women in sport] and things have to change."

Women involved in the competition sent their prizes and a letter explaining their disappointment at them to the local squash federation, who have helped them make their feelings about the tournament to the public.

"I think probably they just wanted to be funny or different," Sadó continued, adding that she hopes that this incident has highlighted the scourge of sexism in sport.

"I think the important thing is that there is a public debate and laws in Spain and more protection so women can practise sport."

However, no monetary punishment can be applied to Squash Oviedo because legislation which gives authorities the right to fine clubs has not yet been approved.