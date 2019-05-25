Teens’ MAGA hats blurred out in yearbook, school accused of censorship

Pro-Trump students at a Pennsylvania high school were stunned to find out that the 'Make America Great Again' slogan was missing from their signature red caps in the yearbook. The school has apologized for the mishap.

An investigation has been launched by the school authorities to find out who was responsible for the reverse makeover of the MAGA hats. Someone blurred out the 'Make America Great Again' slogan from the hats in the Littlestown High School yearbook, turning them into plain red caps.

Blurred out MAGA hats?

Jeremy Gebhart, 16, said he and his friend decided to show their support for President Donald Trump during Littlestown High School's Spirit Week in October. https://t.co/rXCmyIPqMkpic.twitter.com/Y9kt6eueMy — FOX44 Baton Rouge (@wgmbfox44) May 24, 2019

16-year-old Jeremy Gebhart, one of the two students whose photo was altered, told Fox News affiliate WPMT-TV that he believes the doctoring was the work of somebody who bears a grudge against US President Donald Trump.

"I just think that whoever did this doesn't like Trump," the student said.

The original photo was taken in October at a school event and shows two teenagers standing arms crossed and smiling broadly with their MAGA hats on.

READ MORE: Life lesson: Teacher calls student an ‘a**hole’ for wearing a MAGA hat, classroom evacuated (VIDEO)

Gebhart said that he feels the school had effectively censored his political views.

"Everybody has First Amendment rights, freedom of speech and they are allowed to think what they want and say what they want but they aren't allowed to take that away from other people," he said. The teenager's mother, Lorraine Gebhart, said that she felt "infuriated," stressing her son was "not doing anything illegal whatsoever." She accused the school of attempting to "silence" Trump supporters.

Also on rt.com Red is the new white? Why celebrities & MSM are comparing MAGA hat to KKK hood

The school has denied responsibility, with Christopher E. Bigger, superintendent of Littlestown Area School District, saying that "it is not the policy or practice of the district to improperly censor speech."

He said the edit had not been spotted during a preview of the book, and made it into the final version by mistake.

Trump supporters with the instantly recognizable cap have been subjected to attacks online and in the streets, as the hat itself has become a symbol of an increasingly divided nation.

Last month, a video surfaced showing a group of black men ripping off MAGA hats from Asian tourists and stomping on them.

Trump supporters have also been denied services, including several administration officials like Sarah Sanders, who got booted from a restaurant last June.

A California restaurant was swamped by a deluge of bad reviews after it banned customers wearing MAGA hats in February.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!