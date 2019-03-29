HomeUSA News

‘Swamp monster’ photobombs Trump nominee hearing (VIDEO)

Published time: 29 Mar, 2019 11:45
© C-SPAN
Donald Trump’s pledge to “drain the swamp” took a bizarre turn when ‘swamp monsters' turned out to protest against his nomination for interior secretary.

Several protesters from various environmental groups donned creepy green ‘swamp creature’ masks and positioned themselves around the room during acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt’s confirmation hearing on Thursday morning.

Clean Water Fund, Environment America, Public Citizen and Greenpeace were involved in the joint demonstration targeting Bernhardt as a former oil and gas lobbyist who they say “worked to help corporate polluters get their hands on public lands.”

Now he’s about to become head of the Interior Department – which would put him in charge of the very same public lands and waters that he worked to get access to as an oil & gas lobbyist,” the Greenpeace wrote on Twitter.

The use of a swamp monster mask was inspired by Trump’s election promise to “drain the swamp”, which the activists say is the exact opposite of what he’s achieved.

Greenpeace activist Irene Kim, who was seated directly behind Bernhardt, said she donned the mask after learning she had made it into C-SPAN’s footage of the hearing, but was asked to leave the room for being disruptive.

