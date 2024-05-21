EU approves sending Russian money to Ukraine – Czech FM

icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 May, 2024 10:31
The West has for weeks debated a proposal to use interest earned on Moscow’s frozen funds to aid Kiev
FILE PHOTO: Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky. ©  Tomas Tkacik / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images

The EU has agreed to use the proceeds from Russian assets that the bloc has frozen to aid Ukraine, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has said. The annual revenue from these funds is expected to be around $3 billion.

After the start of Moscow’s military campaign against Kiev in February 2022, Western states blocked around $300 billion in Russian state assets, the bulk of which is concentrated in EU countries. Moscow has denounced this latest move as “theft” and has warned of retaliation if the funds are seized or used in any way to help Ukraine.

Western officials have floated various ideas for using the funds, ranging from outright seizure to using them as collateral to secure loans for Kiev. Another idea was to use profits from Russian assets to support Ukraine’s procurement of weapons.

Writing on on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, Lipavsky said that 90% of the proceeds from the frozen Russian funds “will go to military support” of Ukraine, in line with a proposal by EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell in March. He added that “for this year alone, it can be up to 74 billion Czech crowns ($3.5 billion).”

According to the Czech Permanent Representation to the EU, the annual revenue is expected to be around €2.5 to €3 billion ($2.7 to $3.26 billion). It noted that the remaining 10% of the interest income will go to Ukraine’s reconstruction.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

