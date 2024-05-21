Tehran announces election date after shock death of president

The vote for Raisi’s successor will be held on June 28, according to media reports

Iran has declared it will be holding a presidential election on June 28 following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

According to local media reports, the announcement came after a meeting between the heads of the republic’s judicial, executive and legislative authorities.

Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has taken on the role of Acting President of Iran following Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s approval on Monday.

Candidate registration will take place from May 30 to June 3, followed by electoral campaigns scheduled to run from June 12 to 27, media report. Individuals will reportedly be vetted by the Guardian Council, a 12-member body of clerics and jurists that administers elections. It is unclear whether Mokhber himself will run.

The president of Iran is usually elected every four years by a “direct vote of the people,” as set out by Article 114 of the country’s constitution, which means that a presidential election was to have taken place on or before June 18, 2025.

The announcement of the early election comes two days after the fatal helicopter crash with the Iranian president on board. Raisi and several other Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were killed when the helicopter they were traveling in went down in the mountainous East Azerbaijan province in northwest Iran. After more than ten hours of searching – hampered by fog and rain – the president and his entourage were reached and confirmed dead.

The head of state was returning from the inauguration ceremony of a dam on the Iran-Azerbaijan border. He had pledged to visit each of Iran’s 30 provinces at least once a year, and so was regularly traveling around the country.

A representative of the republic’s conservative wing, Raisi was elected in 2021. Before assuming the presidency, he had worked his way up from Prosecutor and Deputy Prosecutor in Tehran in the 1980s and 1990s all the way to attorney general and, later, chief justice.

Five days of mourning in the country have been declared for the victims of the crash.