‘One of the greatest hoaxes in US history’: Russiagate narrative’s peddlers to be held accountable?

The Democrats and mass media should be held accountable for weaponizing the Mueller probe against Trump, ruining US-Russia ties and the lives of many Americans, ‘collusion skeptics’ tell RT, after suffering years of vilification.

“All of us were also exonerated, not just the president,” Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, told RT, after Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow during the 2016 US election.

“It was a witch hunt. [Trump] knew it was a witch hunt... perhaps one of the greatest hoaxes in US history,” McAdams said, stressing that all Trump supporters suffered greatly for their criticism of the two-year-long probe.

Also on rt.com Mueller probe finds no collusion or conspiracy between Trump & Russia

“We were demonized, we were vilified for two years, called all manner of names,” while the Democrats and most of America’s mass media were engaged in pushing a false narrative about Trump's conspiracy with Russia.

At the end of the day, there should be a real reckoning from this.

“Now that these people have pushed this false narrative, and have damaged lives, and have damaged careers – is this where it's going to end? Are they going to have to pay for their crimes?”

‘Death row for US mass media’

The American establishment and mass media not only wasted millions of taxpayers’ dollars “fomenting and stoking tensions” between world nuclear superpowers, but also undermining any remaining trust in them, political analyst Charles Ortel told RT. Americans will have to be looking elsewhere for alternative news sources to avoid being duped any further by the chorus of disinformation from the mainstream media, he added.

“Any of these outlets that have been subjecting the world to all this... this is going to mark a death row for a lot of traditional media complexes, and magazines, and newspapers, etc,” he said. “Many Americans are sick and tired of this baloney. And we’re going to tune it out, we’re going to be rejecting them. We’re going to be looking for our news in a different way.”

Whoever decided to take us down this rat hole cannot be allowed to escape without intense scrutiny.

And just for future reference: documenting the falsehoods, baseless conspiracies, and deceitful narratives being peddled without dissent by the major corporate media isn't "blogging" or "media criticism." It's journalism. It's reporting. And it's vital. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 24, 2019

If you're just going to let stuff like this go - unexamined, unacknowledged, and unaccounted for - don't expect anyone to be remotely sympathetic to the fact that public trust in big media is nonexistent and politicians benefit by making journalists their enemies: pic.twitter.com/NRXP8827MD — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 24, 2019

Hate to say I told you so. Tonight thinking of brave US, or US-based journalists like @MaxBlumenthal, @aaronjmate, @ggreenwald, @anyaparampil, @yashalevine, @MarkAmesExiled who were smeared & harassed for challenging absolute hysteria & insanity over there in past two years https://t.co/Y0nE6DlgYZ — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) March 24, 2019

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!